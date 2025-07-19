Flights are cancelled and delayed at Heathrow Airport today (Saturday 19 July) as weather warnings are in place in London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are dozens of flight cancellations at Heathrow Airport today. British Airways is the main airline to have cancelled flights from the airport.

Flights to destinations including Miami, Milan, Prague and more are all affected. If you are travelling from the airport today it is advised to keep up to date with the airport’s website and enquire with your airline regarding the status of your flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flight cancellations and delays come as an amber alert for thunderstorms is in place for London and most of southeast England, with forecasters warning of "torrential" rain. Today's amber warning is in place for an area from Hampshire to Kent and up to Cambridge, including all of London, from 4am until 11am.

Flights are cancelled and delayed at Heathrow Airport today (Saturday 19 July) as weather warnings are in place in London. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Between 20 and 30mm of rain could fall in one hour in the amber warning zone, going up to 60 to 90mm in just a few hours where heavy downpours persist. According to the Met Office, some communities are "likely" to become cut off if roads flood, with flooded areas likely suffering cancellations to train and bus services, as well as power cuts.

Flooding of homes and businesses is also "likely", according to the Met Office. It is the first amber warning to be issued for London since January last year.

Despite the rain, it will still be hot - with temperatures expected to reach the high 20s for much of England. The weather is expected to remain unsettled on Sunday and into next week.