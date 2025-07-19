Heathrow cancelled flights today: British Airways cancels and delays flights amid 'torrential rain' weather warning in London
There are dozens of flight cancellations at Heathrow Airport today. British Airways is the main airline to have cancelled flights from the airport.
Flights to destinations including Miami, Milan, Prague and more are all affected. If you are travelling from the airport today it is advised to keep up to date with the airport’s website and enquire with your airline regarding the status of your flight.
The flight cancellations and delays come as an amber alert for thunderstorms is in place for London and most of southeast England, with forecasters warning of "torrential" rain. Today's amber warning is in place for an area from Hampshire to Kent and up to Cambridge, including all of London, from 4am until 11am.
Between 20 and 30mm of rain could fall in one hour in the amber warning zone, going up to 60 to 90mm in just a few hours where heavy downpours persist. According to the Met Office, some communities are "likely" to become cut off if roads flood, with flooded areas likely suffering cancellations to train and bus services, as well as power cuts.
Flooding of homes and businesses is also "likely", according to the Met Office. It is the first amber warning to be issued for London since January last year.
Despite the rain, it will still be hot - with temperatures expected to reach the high 20s for much of England. The weather is expected to remain unsettled on Sunday and into next week.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.