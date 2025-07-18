An extreme storm as hit the capital city of Romania, Bucharest, bringing “violent winds”.

Severe weather swept through Romania on Thursday, July 17, damaging 60 localities across 14 counties and the capital, Bucharest, according to the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU). Strong winds toppled trees and tore off parts of buildings, while heavy rainfall led to flooding in multiple areas.

Authorities also announced one death and two injuries following the extreme storm in the Bucharest-Ilfov area. In a statement released Friday morning, DSU reported significant damage between 7:00 a.m. on July 17 and 7:00 a.m. on July 18 in the counties of Argeș, Bacău, Brașov, Buzău, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Galați, Giurgiu, Ialomița, Ilfov, Mureș, Prahova, Teleorman, Vrancea, and in Bucharest.

The storm also disrupted road and air traffic. On the A1 motorway in Giurgiu county, traffic was temporarily blocked by a fallen road sign and scattered branches. At Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport, around 15 incoming aircraft were forced to circle before landing, causing delays.

While the airport authorities worked to resolve the situation, travelers experienced extended wait times and disruptions. The immediate effects of the storm left many people stranded on the roads and in airports, while local authorities continued to assess the full extent of the damage.

An “insane” video has been shared on social media showing the storm and the intense winds in Bucharest. It said: “More INSANE video of yesterday’s storm in Bucharest and the surrounding Ilfov region, including Otopeni! Violent winds reaching 90–120 km/h, massive hail, and a sudden temperature plunge swept through the area for about 30 minutes, toppling trees and damaging buildings.”