The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France will have a firework display this evening (Monday 14 July) to celebrate Bastille Day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To round off the Fête Nationale off in style, the Orchestre National de France, the Maîtrise and the Chœur de Radio France are organizing a grand symphony concert today. This free concert returns to the Champ-de-Mars, opposite the Eiffel Tower.

The event starts at 9:00 p.m. on France 2, which will broadcast the Champ-de-Mars concert live, followed by the fireworks display from the Eiffel Tower. The evening will also be simulcast on France Inter, which will play the fireworks music live, for those wishing to enjoy the immersive sound experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The July 14th fireworks display in Paris begins at around 11:00 pm, after the classical concert at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, featuring a number of prestigious orchestras. Every year, this free, open-to-the-public spectacle attracts thousands of spectators to the Champ-de-Mars and the surrounding streets, as well as a wide audience of TV viewers.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France will have a firework display this evening (Monday 14 July) to celebrate Bastille Day. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Eiffel Tower is being lit up to celebrate France's national holiday, Bastille Day. It is one of the most significant days for the nation because it marks the fall of the Bastille, a military fortress and political prison which was considered a symbol of the monarchy and armoury in the 18th century.

It celebrates two events; the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille in 1789, which was a major event of the French Revolution, and also the Fête de la Fédération, which celebrated the unity of the French people on the same day a year later.

Celebrations are held throughout France every year on Bastille Day. One of the celebrations that takes place has been reported as the oldest and largest military parade in Europe. The Bastille Day military parade, also known as the 14 July military parade and Défilé militaire du 14 juillet in French, is held on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.