Eiffel Tower: Popular landmark in Paris, France to have firework display for Bastille Day - what time at?
To round off the Fête Nationale off in style, the Orchestre National de France, the Maîtrise and the Chœur de Radio France are organizing a grand symphony concert today. This free concert returns to the Champ-de-Mars, opposite the Eiffel Tower.
The event starts at 9:00 p.m. on France 2, which will broadcast the Champ-de-Mars concert live, followed by the fireworks display from the Eiffel Tower. The evening will also be simulcast on France Inter, which will play the fireworks music live, for those wishing to enjoy the immersive sound experience.
The July 14th fireworks display in Paris begins at around 11:00 pm, after the classical concert at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, featuring a number of prestigious orchestras. Every year, this free, open-to-the-public spectacle attracts thousands of spectators to the Champ-de-Mars and the surrounding streets, as well as a wide audience of TV viewers.
The Eiffel Tower is being lit up to celebrate France's national holiday, Bastille Day. It is one of the most significant days for the nation because it marks the fall of the Bastille, a military fortress and political prison which was considered a symbol of the monarchy and armoury in the 18th century.
It celebrates two events; the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille in 1789, which was a major event of the French Revolution, and also the Fête de la Fédération, which celebrated the unity of the French people on the same day a year later.
Celebrations are held throughout France every year on Bastille Day. One of the celebrations that takes place has been reported as the oldest and largest military parade in Europe. The Bastille Day military parade, also known as the 14 July military parade and Défilé militaire du 14 juillet in French, is held on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.