Delhi Airport has issued a travel warning to passengers urging them to use the Metro.

Violent monsoon storms have swept across Delhi and the National Capital Region, severely disrupting air travel at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The sudden and intense downpours led to significant flight delays and cancellations, particularly affecting major carriers like IndiGo and Air India.

Airport authorities issued urgent travel advisories urging passengers to check flight schedules and use public transport options like the Metro. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport released the advisory following unexpected rainfall.

Airport officials are keeping a keen eye on the weather progress and recommended that people check their flight status directly with airlines before making their way to the terminal. Travelers have also been advised to think about using Metro services and other mass transport in order to keep away from airport congestion.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted cloudy skies with light rain, thunder, and isolated lightning for the day. The temperature would be ranging between twenty-three degrees Celsius and thirty-four degrees Celsius, offering a relatively milder climate for the people of Delhi. Although no red or orange warnings were issued, authorities have warned that isolated showers can randomly occur in the next few days.

Airport officials emphasize the following precautions for people:

Check flight status before leaving home, either through the airline’s website or mobile apps.

Get in early, particularly for peak hour travel or in cases when bad weather is predicted.

Take the Delhi Metro, cabs, or other safe public transport in order to skip the rain-delayed road traffic.

Always be equipped with basics like umbrellas or raincoats when traveling.

Allow buffer time between connecting domestic and international flights due to possible cascading delays.