Police will breathalyse some passengers driving off after landing at Aberdeen International Airport, in a pilot scheme to tackle drink-driving among holidaymakers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Operation Safe Landing scheme is a joint initiative between Border Policing and Road Policing officers and could be rolled out to other areas. Authorities are urging people who choose to drink alcohol on their flight to make arrangements for safe onward travel from the airport to their final destination.

There will be an increased police presence at the airport and officers will engage with arriving passengers, conduct roadside checks and carry out breathalyser tests where appropriate. Border Policing Inspector Kelly Manson said: “We understand that for many, a drink on a flight can be part of the holiday experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, the legal drink-drive limit in Scotland is strict, and the effects of alcohol, coupled with potential travel fatigue, can significantly impair a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle safely. Operation Safe Landing is about ensuring everyone arriving at the airport gets home safely, without putting themselves or others at risk. This pilot project will be evaluated with a view to rolling it out to other areas.”

Police will breathalyse some passengers driving off after landing at Aberdeen International Airport, in a pilot scheme to tackle drink-driving among holidaymakers. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The penalties for drink-driving in Scotland include a minimum 12-month driving ban, a fine of up to £5,000, a criminal record and in some cases, a prison sentence. Road Policing Inspector Steve Manson said: “We are committed to prioritising road safety and our officers are out every day educating road users and carrying out enforcement.

“If you choose to drink alcohol on your flight, please make safe arrangements for your journey from the airport. Drink-driving kills and seriously injures people. The decision can be life changing for you and the people around you. We’re asking everyone to take responsibility and help us save lives.”