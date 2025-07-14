United Airlines cancels routes: Airline offers refunds as 'landline' routes cancelled - what does it mean and which ones have been axed?
When United Airlines reported earnings in April for the first quarter of 2025, it had its best first-quarter financial performance of the past five years. However, the airline has now recently shared that it will be axing two routes.
It has been reported that the airline is making some changes to help maximize the chances of another great quarter. The airline said it would remove four percentage points of scheduled domestic capacity beginning in the third quarter of 2025. It will also make “prudent adjustments to the utilization rate of its fleet.”
Some of those adjustments involve reducing flights on lower-demand days, and the airline will also abandon certain routes altogether. Two of its routes will end permanently. According to United Airlines, the two routes that the company will no longer offer include:
Customers booked on both of these routes will need to be re-accommodated. This may involve being re-routed to another airport that is within a 300-mile radius, or it may involve being offered an alternate connection.
In some cases, the airline will also offer customers a partial refund if they will no longer be able to count on United for this leg of their trip. These two routes were landline routes, which means that United Airlines operated buses to get people to their specific destination. The two bus routes were the last landline routes that United Airlines provided, so it appears that the carrier is getting out of the business of offering bus routes as a supplement to its air travel options for people moving between travel hubs, at least for now.
