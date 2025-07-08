Around 87 million mobile phones in the UK are set to receive an emergency alert test message later this year.

The government has set a date to test its nationwide emergency alert system. The system is used to warn UK residents about situations nearby where there is a danger to life, for example extreme weather.

The UK’s first ever emergency alert system test took place in April 2023. However, some mobile phone users noted that their device did not sound during the trial run, with the issue linked to problems at specific networks.

Since then, the emergency alert system has been used a handful of times. In December 2024, 3.5 million people in Wales and south-west England received an alert on their phone due to Storm Darragh. Likewise, 4.5 million people in Scotland and Northern Ireland received a weather-related alert in January 2025 during Storm Eowyn’s rare red weather warning.

The system has also been used in more localised areas. Residents in Cumbria and Leicestershire have previously been warned about localised flash flooding, meanwhile residents in Plymouth received an alert in February 2024 after an unexploded WW2 bomb was found.

Tracey Lee, chief executive of Plymouth City Council, said that the alert was an “invaluable tool during the Keyham bomb operation”.

The next emergency alert system test in the UK is set to take place this September. | Getty Images

When is the UK’s next emergency alert test?

The government has confirmed that the emergency alert test will take place at around 3pm on Sunday, September 7.

Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, has taken charge of leading efforts to boost the UK’s resilience against emergency situations.

He said: “Emergency alerts have the potential to save lives, allowing us to share essential information rapidly in emergency situations including extreme storms. Just like the fire alarm in your house, it’s important we test the system so that we know it will work if we need it.”

What happens during an emergency alert system test?

During the test, phones connected to a UK network will play a loud siren noise for an uninterrupted time of 10 seconds. This will happen even if your phone is on silent.

A test of a new public alert system on a mobile phone on Regent’s Street in London. Picture: PA | PA

A message will be displayed on your mobile phone screen with information. In a real emergency situation, there would be instructions for you to follow if needed.

In the test situation, you will be informed in the text that this is only a test and no action will need to be taken.