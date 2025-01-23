Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People across Scotland were startled as their phones blared with an emergency alert warning of dangerously strong winds from Storm Éowyn.

The alert, issued by the UK and Scottish Governments, comes after the Met Office’s rare red warning for wind, cautioning that the storm could cause life-threatening conditions, including flying debris, falling trees, and large coastal waves.

The alert, which interrupted phones with a klaxon-like noise, advised residents to stay indoors and avoid driving or visiting coastal areas. It also recommended preparing for potential power cuts and disruptions to mobile phone networks by gathering essential items like torches, batteries, and power packs.

One Edinburgh resident shared their reaction to the unexpected alert: "It was one of the emergency alerts, so we jumped out our skins when it started going off. It was like a huge klaxon.”

The resident said the alert was played although their phones were on silent, adding: “Played for about 15 seconds or so. We were out of the country when they had the test emergency alert a year or two ago, so we hadn’t heard it before - properly terrifying!"

Forecasters warn gusts of up to 100mph during Storm Eowyn could result in flying debris and pose a danger to life, and people are urged to stay indoors.

The Met Office's forecast for winds as of 9am on Friday

The Cabinet Office alert meant compatible mobile phones made a loud siren-like sound and was sent to 22 council areas in Scotland: Clackmannanshire; Falkirk; Fife; Stirling; Dumfries & Galloway; East Lothian; Edinburgh; Midlothian Council; Scottish Borders; West Lothian; Argyll and Bute; East Ayrshire; East Dunbartonshire; East Renfrewshire; Glasgow; Inverclyde; North Ayrshire; North Lanarkshire; Renfrewshire; South Ayrshire; South Lanarkshire; and West Dunbartonshire.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “The Met Office has issued a red warning for wind on Friday January 24, meaning there is a danger to life across Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

“In light of the deteriorating weather conditions and associated disruption, and in consultation with the Scottish Government and Northern Ireland Executive, the Cabinet Office will issue emergency alerts early this evening to people affected by the warnings in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

“The emergency alert system will send a message to every compatible mobile phone in the areas at most risk, containing information about the weather warnings and guidance on how to stay safe.”

Police said no road users should travel in or to the red weather warning area, while train operator ScotRail said all services will be suspended across Scotland on Friday due to safety concerns.

The Met Office red warning runs from 10am to 5pm and covers the central belt including Glasgow and Edinburgh, stretching north on the west coast to Jura in Argyll and Bute and south to Stranraer in Dumfries and Galloway. Schools and nurseries across Scotland will be closed, except in five council areas.

Orkney and Shetland councils have no plans to close schools, while Aberdeenshire said some would close, Aberdeen City Council said on Thursday afternoon said no decision had been taken and head teachers will decide on closures in Highland Council.

Forecasters said the conditions bring a “risk of significant disruption to transport and power supplies as well as dangerous conditions outdoors”, with “very dangerous” driving conditions because of fallen trees and other debris.

They also warned of the potential for damage to buildings and homes.