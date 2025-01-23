Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a risk to life this week as Storm Eowyn barrels across Ireland and the UK on Friday.

The storm - the first of 2025 and the fifth of this season, which started in September - is set to bring rain and snow, and very strong winds, with gusts of up to 90mph.

Meteorologists are warning of a risk to life on Friday. A major change in the UK’s weather will start today, the Met Office said, as heavy rain and strong gusts hit the south west and south of England and Wales, caused by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK after a recent cold spell over North America. These areas are covered by a yellow weather warning for wind from 7am until 6pm on Thursday.

Some coastal routes and sea fronts in these areas will be affected by spray or large waves, the national weather service said.

Members of the public walk along a road as waves crash against the sea defences in Saltcoats | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

But forecasters predict the worst of the wind will happen on Friday, when the storm arrives bringing rain and even snow over parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and higher ground in northern England. The whole country is covered by at least one yellow weather warning on Friday, with warnings for snow, wind and rain in place.

The strongest winds are due to hit the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales, where an amber wind warning is in place from 6am to 9pm on Friday – but the south of the country will also be affected.

Gusts of up to 90mph are more likely to be found along the more exposed coastal areas, while winds of between 60 to 70mph are expected inland. The Met Office has advised people to secure loose items outside homes as there could be a danger to life caused by flying debris.

Mike Silverstone, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Storm Eowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday. There are currently a number of weather warnings in place, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.

“Storm Eowyn is expected to cross Northern Ireland early on Friday morning. It will then continue north-east across the northern half of Scotland during Friday afternoon and is expected to be centred near Shetland during Friday evening.”

National Highways, which operates motorways and major A roads in England, has urged motorists in the north west, north east and Yorkshire to plan for disruption on Friday.

It has warned of “a particularly high risk” that high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorbikes could be blown over.

Chris Wood, a roadside technician at the AA, said: “First and foremost drivers should consider if their journey is necessary or consider waiting until the storm has passed. If you need to travel, choose main roads if you can, as these are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and debris.”

Rail passengers could become stranded in the north of England on Friday as LNER has warned there will be no trains in either direction north of Newcastle from 11am on Friday.

“Services north of York will also be subject to short-notice cancellation and significant delay,” an LNER spokesperson said. “Alternative travel options will be limited due to the nature of the weather.”

A yellow warning for rain has also been issued across much of Wales and south west England, where as much as 60mm could be seen over high ground, which may result in some flooding. More than 10 flood alerts are in place for England on Thursday.

By Saturday, the strongest winds will have dropped for most of the country, but Storm Eowyn will continue to bring gusty weather to Scotland on Saturday, with a yellow warning in place from 12am until 3pm.