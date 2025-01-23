Storm Eowyn: How to protect your garden from the storm

Large waves crashing against coast.

Storms can wreak havoc on your garden if you’re not prepared for them. With high-speed winds, they can be dangerous and cause a lot of damage - especially to garden buildings and furniture.

To help people avoid costly damage to their gardens, Sam Jenkinson, garden building expert at Tiger shares his one key task for keeping garden buildings and furniture safe in a storm.

Being prepared before bad weather hits is the best way to minimise the risk of damage.

1. Bring smaller items inside

Sam says "During a storm and high winds, loose garden items left outside can become damaged, be carried into other people’s gardens or potentially cause harm. Start by bringing smaller and moveable items such as plant pots, bird feeders or decorative accessories inside to avoid the risk of them being blown away by the wind.

If you have a garden shed, you can utilise it as a storage space to safely house these loose garden items and avoid filling your house with clutter."

He also shares five other important tasks for to help prevent damage to your garden and home during Storm Eowyn:

1. Anchor garden buildings

"With exceptionally heavy winds, make sure to anchor any garden buildings or sheds to keep them safe. Ground anchors are a long-term solution that you should consider if you live in an area prone to high wind. But for a quick fix, source some breezeblocks and place them in the corners of the shed. Use as many as you feel necessary depending on its size and weight."

2. Secure the roof and seal any openings

"To further prevent any damage to your garden building, conduct a roof check for extra security to ensure that roof felt and fascia boards are tight and secure. The roof is one of the most exposed parts of a shed and is the most prone to damage in high winds. So, test its strain to make sure it will cope with extreme conditions.

Wet weather during a storm can cause leaks inside a garden building and this can cause irreparable damage such as rotting. Walk around the outside and inside to inspect for holes or openings in doors and windows. Make sure all openings are watertight and if not, reseal them before it's too late. Also clear any overhanging branches as fallen branches and leaves onto the garden building can cause damage and leaks in the roof."

3. Clamp down furniture covers

"During the winter months, garden furniture should be covered to protect it from outdoor elements, however, protective sheets like tarpaulin can easily get lifted and carried away by the wind.

To avoid this, make sure that any sheets are oversized to allow for room to clamp them down with bricks, or similar heavy objects laying around in the garden or garage. Consider using rope or cable ties too to keep all areas of the furniture tightly covered."

4. Clear your drainage

"A heavy downpour of rain can soak your lawn, and if you’ve got poor drainage, it can flood and cause more problems. Ensure your garden is well-drained to prevent flooding by checking gutters and drains and clearing any leaves, rubbish or debris that may block the water flow."

5. Move bins to a sheltered area

"Outdoor bins are a flight-risk in high wind but bringing them inside the house isn’t an option. Instead, move them to a sheltered part of the garden when wind speeds are high. Look for areas with trees, hedges and bushes or narrow passages down the side or behind a shed where you can slot them in safely.

For a more permanent solution, build a bin store to give them a home that will protect them from the elements all year round."