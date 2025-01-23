Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Schools and early learning centres in a number of Scottish local authorities will be closed tomorrow (Friday January 24) during Storm Eowyn, as the Met Office issues a rare red warning for wind.

All schools in the Glasgow, East Ayrshire and East Lothian council areas will close after the Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for much of Scotland.

Glasgow City Council said schools and nurseries will provide updates to parents and guardians. East Ayrshire Council said that in addition to all of its schools closing, two skills and learning hubs in Kilmarnock and Cumnock will also shut, bin collections will be suspended and recycling centres will close.

In a letter to parents, East Lothian Council said schools will contact families in regards to remote learning on Friday, and that schools will open as normal on Monday.

North and South Lanarkshire, North Ayrshire, East Renfrewshire, Midlothian, East and West Dunbartonshire, Inverclyde and Argyll and Bute councils have all confirmed their schools would be closed with the red weather warning for wind in force.

The total number of authorities with all schools closed in Scotland is now 12. Clackmannanshire Council has not yet said whether schools in the area will open on Friday, but said it would update parents on social media later.

The warning, which warns of “very dangerous conditions” and gusts of up to 100mph, is in place for Northern Ireland and Scotland tomorrow, (Friday January 24), when Storm Eowyn hits.

It covers the whole of Northern Ireland between 7am and 2pm and also parts of southern Scotland between 10am and 5pm.

Forecasters are warning of flying debris resulting in danger to life, as well as “very dangerous” driving conditions because of fallen trees.

There may also be power cuts, damage to buildings and homes, and delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights. Widespread disruption is expected.

A Met Office spokesperson said peak rush hour wind speeds of 80-90 miles per hour are expected across Northern Ireland, with up to 100mph in some exposed locations.

A rare red Met Office warning for wind has been issued for parts of the UK on Friday (January 24) due to Storm Éowyn.

“An extremely windy spell with disruption and potentially damaging winds tomorrow morning,” he told PA. “

It’s a big deep area of low pressure covering Northern Ireland hence the warning that covers Northern Ireland. Top wind speeds are expected on higher ground or exposed locations, potentially around coasts.”

Multiple train operators have also issued a do not travel warning ahead of storm Eowyn. A number of train companies including Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, and Grand Central have told customers not to travel on routes across parts of North Wales and Scotland as “very strong winds, rain and snow” are expected to disrupt train services from Friday.

National Rail said in a statement published on Thursday: “Strong winds can blow trees into infrastructure, damaging the overhead lines that power electric trains. The winds can mean it’s unsafe to carry out repairs at height – or with certain machinery until the winds have dropped. Trains may have to run at a reduced speed causing delays to your journey.”

The record for a gust in Northern Ireland is 124mph in Kilkeel in Co Down in January 1974.