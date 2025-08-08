LNER cancelled train: All lines blocked between London Kings Cross station and Peterborough after 'person hit by train'

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

1 minute ago
LNER trains may be cancelled or delayed this morning after a person has been hit by a train.

All lines blocked between London Kings Cross station and Peterborough this morning. LNER said: “All lines are blocked between #LondonKingsCross & #Peterborough because of a person being hit by a train.

“Disruption is expected until 12:00. Trains may be delayed or cancelled, please check before you travel”.

It added: “LNER works closely with The Samaritans and The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM). If you or someone close to you has been affected by this incident or any other, there is always someone to talk to.

LNER trains may be cancelled or delayed this morning after a person has been hit by a train. (Photo: Geography Photos/Universal Image)placeholder image
“You can contact the Samaritans on 116123 free at any time, on any phone. The CALM Helpline number is 0800 58 58 58 , or 0808 802 58 58 in London. You can also visit their website http://thecalmzone.net for confidential Webchat.”

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, anytime. You can call on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.

