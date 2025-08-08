Elizabeth Line status: Warning as no service to Heathrow Airport Terminals 2, 3 and 4 due to 'fire alarm sounding'
There is a part suspension on the Elizabeth line this morning (Friday 8 August) to Heathrow Airport terminals. There is no service to Heathrow terminals 2, 3, and 4.
Transport for London (TfL) says: “No service between Heathrow Terminals 2&3 and Heathrow Terminal 4 due to faulty fire equipment at Heathrow Airport. London Underground are accepting tickets. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.”
National Rail posted on X at around 5am this morning: “Elizabeth line trains are unable to Heathrow Terminal 4 and some of their trains are unable to call at Heathrow Terminals 1, 2 and 3 due to a fire alarm sounding at #HeathrowTerminal4. You may use your ticket, at no extra cost on London Underground Piccadilly Line services between Heathrow Terminals 2 & 3 and Terminal 4.”
There are minor delays on the Piccadilly Line to be aware of. TfL says: “Minor delays between Arnos Grove and Cockfosters while we fix a faulty train at Oakwood. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.”
There are also severe delays on the Northern Line. TfL adds: “No service between Camden Town and Edgware while we fix a track fault at Golders Green. SEVERE DELAYS between Camden Town and Battersea Power Station via Charing Cross and between Camden Town and Kennington via Bank.
“Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Southeastern and South Western Railway. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.”
