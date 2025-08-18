There is travel chaos in London this morning as multiple Tube lines are suffering severe or minor delays.

Tube lines affected as of 8:15am today (Monday 18 August) including District, Circle, Central, Elizabeth line and Hammersmith and City. There are severe delays on the Circle line “due to an earlier points failure at Whitechapel.”

The same reason is causing severe delays on the District line and Hammersmith and City line. There are severe delays on the Elizabeth line between Whitechapel and Shenfield while “Network Rail fix a track fault at Harold Wood.”

TfL adds: “Tickets are being accepted on Buses, District and Central line via any reasonable route. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.”

There is travel chaos in London this morning as multiple Tube lines are suffering severe or minor delays. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

There are minor delays on the Central line due to train cancellations, and minor delays on the Bakerloo line. On the Bakerloo line TfL says: “No service between Queen's Park and Harrow & Wealdstone while Network Rail fix a signal failure at Harlesden.

“MINOR DELAYS on the rest of the line due to train cancellations. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses and the Lioness Line via any reasonable route.”