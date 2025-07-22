A popular London Underground station is closed due to a “casualty on the tracks”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A person has died after been hit by a Tube train at Charing Cross station. Emergency services rushed to the scene following the incident shortly before 9am on Tuesday.

TfL said on X: “Charing Cross: This station is closed due to a customer incident”. The Northern line has been majorly disrupted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport for London has reported there is currently no service between Kennington and Camden Town via Charing Cross southbound only, and between Kennington and Battersea Power station. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Southeastern, Thameslink, and South Western Railway.

A person has died at the scene, according to a statement from the British Transport Police. The statement reads: “Police were called at 8.35am today (22 July) to reports of a casualty on the tracks on the Northern Line at Charing Cross railway station.

“Officers responded with paramedics, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”