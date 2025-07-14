There are severe delays on Tube lines this morning (Monday 14 July) due to train cancellations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are severe delays on the Central line. Transport for London (TfL) says: “Severe delays due to train cancellations. Tickets will be accepted on London buses, Liberty line, Elizabeth line, Chiltern Railways, Great Western Railway and Greater Anglia.”

There are also severe delays on the Northern line. TfL adds: “Severe delays between Battersea Power station and Camden Town via Charing Cross, MINOR DELAYS on the rest of the line following a late finish of engineering work. Tickets are being accepted on Buses, South Western Railway, Thameslink, Southern, Southeastern via any reasonable route.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside this there are minor delays on the Jubilee line “due to train cancellations”. If you are travelling through London today it is advised to keep up to date with the TfL update so you are notified of any changes to services.

An operational incident between Finsbury Park and Moorgate has also disrupted the Great Northern service. Trains may be delayed by up to 15 minutes. The disruption is expected until 9.30am.

A fault with the signalling system at London Victoria has disrupted Southeastern trains to and from this station. Trains may be delayed by up to 20 minutes. The disruption is expected until 9.30am.