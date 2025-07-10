Trains will be packed and roads will be closed in Manchester over the weekend as Oasis take to Heaton Park.

Trainline has reported a 20% spike in ticket sales to Manchester ahead of Oasis’ long-awaited reunion at Heaton Park. Thousands prepare to descend on Liam and Noel’s hometown for the first Manchester shows in 15 years.

Oasis will start their homecoming run of gigs this Friday (July 11) following the first two Live ‘25 shows in Cardiff last weekend. The band will also perform at Heaton Park on Saturday (July 12), with three further shows planned until July 20.

Trainline has seen a 20 per cent increase in passengers travelling to Manchester ahead of Oasis’ historic Heaton Park concerts. This surge in sales suggests thousands of music fans will travel from all corners of the UK to see one of the most anticipated rock reunions of all time.

Some towns and cities have sold more than double the usual number of tickets ahead of the Gallagher brothers’ first homecoming concert on Friday (11 July). National Highways has issued a travel warning ahead of this weekend’s Oasis Manchester shows.

National Highways has advised residents and visitors to plan ahead and to expect more traffic on the roads - especially in the areas surrounding the city centre and Heaton Park, including Prestwich and Bury. Ahead of the Manchester shows, fans were advised not to travel to Heaton Park by car as there are no official car parks.

There will be coach services transporting fans to and from the site, whilst there will also be dedicated shuttlebuses between Heaton Park and the city centre. In addition to an expanded Metrolink service, there is also a walking route which will lead fans back to the city centre in less than an hour.

Road Closures (21:30pm – 01:00am):

Additional Closures (From 18:00pm daily, if required for public safety)

Sheepfoot Lane: Closed from junction of Bury Old Road to Middleton Road (both directions)

Bury Old Road: Closed from junction of Whiteaker Lane to junction of Scholes Lane/Sheepfoot Lane (both directions)

Traffic Restrictions (09:00am – 01:00aam)

Sheepfoot Lane & Meade Hill Road: Clearway (both sides, full length) — No waiting, parking, or loading. Vehicles breaching restrictions may be towed.

Bus services that will be diverted. The diversions will be in place from 20:00pm on event days: