Oasis reunion tour: Where are merchandise pop-up shops located? Launch dates and cities revealed
The Britpop legends made their grand return to the stage at Principality Stadium in Cardiff last week. Liam and Noel Gallagher reunited for the first time on stage since 2009, when a bitter feud led to the brothers calling it quits for 16 years.
The Gallagher brothers will continue their reunion tour with five huge homecoming shows in Manchester this weekend. Oasis will take over Heaton Park from July 11 until July 20. The band will then visit London, Edinburgh and Dublin as they continue their UK & Ireland tour into August.
There is an extra treat for fans, including those who weren’t able to pick up highly sought-after tickets, as pop-up store are launching across the UK & Ireland to celebrate the huge comeback.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Where and when are Oasis pop-up shops?
The location and launch day of each pop up shop has been confirmed. Fans across the UK can find the pop-up shop at the locations below:
- The Avenue, Spinningfields, Manchester: June 20-July 27
- St David’s Cardiff: Now closed
- Carnaby Street, London: Opens 10am, Tuesday 8th July
- Bullring, Birmingham: Opens 10am, Tuesday 8th July
- George Street, Edinburgh: Opens 10am, Monday 4th August
- St Stephen’s Green, Dublin: Opens 10am, Monday 4th August
Oasis fans can walk up to the pop-up store to pick up some exclusive merchandise items, but are being warned that they may face a long wait and queues. Fans can time book a slot to visit the store to avoid disappointment.
Those who cannot make it to any of the stores in person have the option of shopping the full merch range on live25store.oasisinet.com.
What will be available at Oasis pop-up store?
It has been confirmed that exclusive ‘Oasis Live 25’ apparel and accessories will be available to buy at the pop-up stores, including t-shirts, hoodies, jackets. There will be menswear, womenswear and also childrenswear items available to buy.
There will also be a chance to get your hands on exclusive vinyl of some of the band’s biggest records.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.