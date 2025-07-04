Oasis tickets: Ticketmaster, Twickets and Viagogo- can I get a ticket to the gigs? Availability and prices
Since the tour was announced last summer, ticket’s have been at “hen’s teeth” scarcity levels, and while many people endured hours-long waits on websites to bag their place, many did not.
All the gigs are officially sell-outs, but there may always be a way. If you have deep pockets, there may be several opportunities to get in, but there are other tricks to be aware of two.
Here’s how things stand this morning with the Oasis tour. This page is the general tour link for resale site Twickets, with easy-to-read availability. Ticketmaster links go to the specific page for that date - and are worth checking for any updates on resale tickets. Viagogo prices are based on buying a pair of tickets.
Oasis tour tickets
July 4, Cardiff - short notice, but keep an eye on Twickets. At time of writing one ticket was available for £412. Viagogo says it has several for sale from £271.
July 5, Cardiff - nothing on Ticketmaster, nothing on Twickets. Viagogo has many listings, from £233 each to £781 each.
July 11, Heaton Park, Manchester - nothing on Ticketmaster, Twickets has one for £381. Viagogo has listings from £372 to just under £5,000.
July 12, Heaton Park - nothing on Ticketmaster or Twickets. Viagogo has tickets from £396 each.
July 16, Heaton Park - nothing on Ticketmaster or Twickets. Viagogo’s cheapest is £311 each for a pair.
July 19, Heaton Park - nothing on Ticketmaster or Twickets. Viagogo - from £322 for a pair.
July 20, Heaton Park - nothing on Ticketmaster or Twickets. Viagogo’s are from £337 for a pair.
July 25, Wembley Stadium, London - nothing on Ticketmaster - Twickets has eight - from £1,920 each to £3,400 each all in hospitality. Viagogo has more than 100 on sale, from between £271 to £1,954
July 26, Wembley - nothing on Ticketmaster or Twickets. Viagogo has many listings, starting at £261.
July 30, Wembley - nothing on Ticketmaster - Twickets has two for £266 each. Viagogo has listings starting at £224 each, up to £1,024 each.
Aug 2, Wembley - nothing on Ticketmaster, Twickets has two gold package tickets, £3169.75 each. Viagogo has listings from £248.
Aug 3, Wembley - nothing on Ticketmaster, Twickets has four tickets for £2,475.00 each. Viagogo has listings from £306.
Aug 8, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - nothing on Ticketmaster, nor on Twickets. Viagogo - from £282 for a pair.
Aug 9, Murrayfield - nothing on Ticketmaster, Twickets has two for £425 each. Viagogo says it has some from £252 a pair.
Aug 12, Murrayfield - nothing on Ticketmaster, Twickets has two for £1,524 each. Listings on Viagogo start at £222 each a pair.
Sep 27, Wembley - nothing on Ticketmaster or Twickets. Viagogo has listings from £233.
Sep 28, Wembley - nothing on Ticketmaster or Twickets. Viagogo has tickets from £288.
