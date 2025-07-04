This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s beginning to feel like the summer of 1995 - Oasis mania is here as the band prepare to start their 41-date reunion world tour tonight.

Since the tour was announced last summer, ticket’s have been at “hen’s teeth” scarcity levels, and while many people endured hours-long waits on websites to bag their place, many did not.

All the gigs are officially sell-outs, but there may always be a way. If you have deep pockets, there may be several opportunities to get in, but there are other tricks to be aware of two.

Here’s how things stand this morning with the Oasis tour. This page is the general tour link for resale site Twickets, with easy-to-read availability. Ticketmaster links go to the specific page for that date - and are worth checking for any updates on resale tickets. Viagogo prices are based on buying a pair of tickets.

Oasis tour tickets

July 5, Cardiff - nothing on Ticketmaster, nothing on Twickets. Viagogo has many listings, from £233 each to £781 each.

Aug 9, Murrayfield - nothing on Ticketmaster, Twickets has two for £425 each. Viagogo says it has some from £252 a pair.