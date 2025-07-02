Oasis-mania is reaching new heights this week as Liam and Noel Gallagher take to the stage together for the first time since 2009.

The famously-feuding brothers have parked their animosity to head out of a highly-anticipated reunion tour that will take them across the UK, North America, Asia, Australia and South America.

Oasis kick off their reunion tour in Cardiff on Friday, July 4 and all eyes will be on the Principality Stadium as Liam and Noel share the stage for the first time in 16 years. Tickets were snapped up quickly when they went on sale last year.

However, for those who missed out on grabbing tickets, there is still an option to get involved in the build-up to the big event.

Is the Oasis reunion gig on TV?

No, the Oasis reunion concert will not be broadcast live on television.

The BBC has announced a special live stream event for the day the tour kicks off (July 4), however this will only be build up before the gig kicks off. Hosted by Jason Mohammad and Tina Deheley, the special live stream will feature a mix of live interview, on-the-ground reports including speaking to fans, and a look inside Cardiff’s Principality Stadium before the show.

The live stream will begin at 1pm on Friday on BBC iPlayer.

Are there tickets left for Oasis reunion tour?

Despite the shows selling out within minutes when tour dates went on sale last summer, there were a handful of tickets made available to fans only one week ago. Fans were told: “ As the shows are getting closer, Oasis promoters may be able to release a very limited number of additional tickets for sale once final sight lines are check and production is fine tuned.

“These final production releases will happened over the coming days. If you are an Oasismynet member, keep an eye on your inbox for an email from your regular Oasismynet or Ticketmaster correspondence address,

“Please double check the email is from the correct account before following link or sharing any purchase information.”