Oasis fans have been given a last glimmer of hope for securing tickets to the band’s highly anticipated reunion shows.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic Britpop group, fronted by Liam and Noel Gallagher, are set to return to the stage on July 4 for the first time in 15 years. Tickets for the Oasis Live ’25 tour initially went on sale in August 2024 and sold out in just 10 hours, crashing websites and leaving thousands of fans disappointed.

Now, with just weeks to go before the first show in Cardiff, Oasis issued a statement via social media suggesting more tickets may be made available soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the shows are getting closer, Oasis promoters may be able to release a very limited number of additional tickets for sale once final sight lines are checked and the production is fine tuned,” the statement read.

“These final production releases will happen over the coming days. If you are an Oasismynet member, keep an eye on your inbox for an email from your regular Oasismynet or Ticketmaster correspondence address,” the band added. “Please double check the email is from the correct account before following links or sharing any purchase information.”

Oasis band members Noel Gallagher (left) and Liam Gallagher (right), during a photocall at Wembley Stadium. Zak Hussein/PA Wire

The warning comes amid a spike in ticket fraud. Action Fraud revealed that fans lost a total of £1.6 million to gig ticket scams last year — more than double the amount lost in 2023 — with nearly half of the 3,700 reports linked to social media scams.

The Oasis Live ’25 tour includes dates at Wembley Stadium and in Manchester, as well as international stops across the US, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and South America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite reuniting for the tour, reports suggest the Gallagher brothers are still keeping their distance backstage. A source told The Sun: “You might be seeing Oasis on stage but you will not be seeing Liam and Noel together afterwards. Each of them had a VIP list where their friends and famous fans could buy their tickets… it seems they’re keeping it all at a distance.”

Liam Gallagher responded to the claims on X, writing: “After party’s are for w***ers I’m getting straight of after the gigs get my beauty sleep this level of sexiness doesn’t happen by staying up talking bollox to bellends [sic].”