Definitely Tradies? New pics show ‘Gallagher Brothers’ reprising former careers as tradespeople

Released today, the “is it really them?” pictures show what the Gallagher Brothers’ lives might have looked like if they’d continued their initial careers as tradespeople

Brits across the nation have been left wonder(wall)ing why the Gallagher brothers appear to have stepped away from the limelight of their upcoming tour to reprise their former jobs as tradespeople.

In the early days, the famous pair were set to follow in their father’s footsteps and become tradespeople before their band took off. Now, new pictures released today by leading home improvement platform, Checkatrade, seem to show ‘Liam and Noel’ rolling back the years to do a spot of plastering, painting and decorating.

Many have been left wondering “is it really them?” - but it is in fact two of the UK’s leading Liam and Noel lookalikes offering a tongue-in-cheek glimpse into what life might have looked like if the band hadn’t taken off and the front men had instead carried on as concrete finishers. With all their unique swagger and style intact, of course.

As the UK’s most popular platform for trusted tradespeople, Checkatrade is shining a spotlight on the earning potential for skilled trades. While the Gallagher brothers famously swapped steel-toed boots for stadiums, many who stick with trade skills are now enjoying strong job security and the flexibility to work on their own terms.

New figures from Checkatrade show that the average UK tradesperson now earns over £45,000 a year, putting them in the top 25% of earners in the country. Meanwhile, 13% of tradespeople now take home more than £100,000 - a true rock star salary! Decorators were found to be the highest earners, on average pocketing £61,000 a year.

What’s more, Checkatrade’s recent ‘Trade Skills Index’ found that the home improvement and repair sector is set to grow 40% over the next ten years, contributing 2.4% to the UK’s GDP, meaning there’s ample opportunities for aspiring tradies.

In the images, ‘Noel’ can be seen wielding a paint roller instead of his famous guitar - paint-rollering with it, some might say. Brother ‘Liam’ can be seen looking smug about his freshly painted wonder(ful) wall - perhaps recreating the original inspiration for the smash hit.

In another shot, the brothers are seen enjoying a well-deserved break - with their customers no doubt hoping it will be shorter than the 16-year break they took from the band. But rather than cigarettes and alcohol, ‘Liam’ enjoys a cuppa and a biscuit, after a hard morning of work on a Lion and Leinster home improvement job site.

To further mark the occasion, Checkatrade has revealed the top ten songs Oasis could have instead created if they took more artistic inspiration from their early careers:

Some might (try not to) pay

Sand by me

What’s the story, fix the flooring

Paint roller with it

Wonder wall painter

She’s electric wiring

Rockery and gardening star

The importance of being honest

Cigarettes and fix-the-hole

Slide rule away

A Checkatrade Spokesperson said: “While we had fun with this tongue-in-cheek shoot showing what their lives might have looked like, it comes with a very real message: a career in the trades can be incredibly rewarding. With strong earning potential, flexibility, and long-term job security, tradespeople across the UK are building rock-solid futures doing work they’re proud of.”

Whether you’re looking for your next trusted professional — or considering a career that rocks — head to Checkatrade.com to find out more.