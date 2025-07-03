Oasis’s reunion tour is just around the corner, with Liam and Noel Gallagher set to share a stage once against for the first time in 16 years.

The massively-anticipated reunion of the famously feuding brothers drew huige attention when it was announced last summer. The Gallagher brothers revealed to fans that they were heading back out on the road again - a move that some fans wouldn’t have believed only a few years earlier.

The famous Manchurians released 17 dates that they would be touring across the UK, increasing to 20 after three extra dates were added due to demand. Oasis are set to visit cities such as Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh and London before touring North America, Asia, Australia, and South America.

As part of the Oasis Live ‘25 tour, the Britpop legends will be hosting five huge homecoming shows at Manchester’s Heaton Park from July 11 until July 20. However, some fans raised eyebrows as to why the city which birthed the band wasn’t chosen as the first stop on the tour.

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has revealed why Cardiff was chosen as the first stop on the band's sold-out reunion tour. | Getty Images

Instead, Liam and Noel Gallagher will share the stage for the first time since 2009 in Cardiff. The tour kicks off in the Welsh capital’s Principality Stadium on Friday, July 4.

Liam previously revealed the reason why Cardiff was chosen as the first stop of the monumental tour. When asked by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) in May about why Cardiff was chosen for the first show, Liam did not mince his words when he replied: “Because Cardiff is the bollox”

Oasis last played Cardiff in June 2009 during the Dig Out Your Soul tour, when the band took to the stage at Principality Stadium (then known as Millenium Stadium). The gig took place only a few months before Liam and Noel called it quits during a backstage argument at Paris’s Rock en Seine festival.

The boys return to Cardiff for two nights before moving onto Manchester and London for five shows in each city. The UK leg of the tour will be rounded out with three nights at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

Are there still tickets left for Oasis reunion tour?

A handful of tickets were made available for some dates, with those signed up receiving emails last week. Fans searching for a ticket were told: “As the shows are getting closer, Oasis promoters may be able to release a very limited number of additional tickets for sale once final sight lines are check and production is fine tuned.

“These final production releases will happened over the coming days. If you are an Oasismynet member, keep an eye on your inbox for an email from your regular Oasismynet or Ticketmaster correspondence address,

“Please double check the email is from the correct account before following link or sharing any purchase information.”