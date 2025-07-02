Liam Gallagher has issued a public apology ahead of the Oasis reunion tour after sparking outrage by tweeting a racial slur.

The 52‑year‑old singer deleted the offensive tweet, which included the phrase "chingchong", and followed up with an apology on Tuesday (July 1), stating: “Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn’t intentional you know I love you all and I do not discriminate. peace and love LG x.”

Gallagher had apparently tweeted the slur in response to critics, defending himself with the message: “it's an ancient thought process get on it.” When warned by a fan that he would be "cancelled," he responded simply, “Whatever.”

Despite the apology, many fans remain unconvinced. One social media user posted: “My friend once went to Liam Gallagher’s Knebworth gig alone, and got assaulted by racists. It was never just a wrong word... Grown ups should know it's never right to defend racism.” Another wrote: “why are so many white people defending Liam Gallagher and saying he did nothing wrong?? Just because he sang your favourite songs doesn't mean you can excuse blatant racism.”

Additional criticism included: “liam gallagher could drop a nuclear bomb and those oasis fans would be like ‘silly liam!!! its alright he didn't know’.” Another tweet questioned: “who would have thought in 2025 at the ripe age of 52 liam gallagher would still consider casual racism as being edgy.”

Angry responses persisted. One user posted a harsh rebuke: “Racist white pig… Your songs are as bad as your character.” Another commented: “Lol all I see are a bunch of yt people excusing and doing apologia for your racism… You're still a racist. Your apology is fake.”

The backlash has come just days before Oasis begin their first stadium shows in 15 years, starting Friday in Cardiff. The reunion tour will hit venues across the UK, Ireland, Japan, South Korea, and conclude in São Paulo, Brazil, on November 23.