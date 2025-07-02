Oasis reunion: Setlist predictions as fans hear Gallagher brothers soundchecking ahead of Cardiff Principality Stadium gig
The famous brothers will take to the stage at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Friday night (July 4) to kick off their highly-anticipated run of reunion shows. The Oasis Live ‘25 tour will travel across the UK, visiting Manchester, London, and Edinburgh, before setting off across the globe.
It will mark the first time since 2009 that Liam and Noel have performed live together. As a result, all eyes will be on Cardiff on Friday night for the big show.
As fans begin to gear up for what is undoubtedly the tour of the decade, attention is beginning to turn to what classic Oasis hits could be performed as part of the reunion shows.
Here’s everything we know so far - and ever clue we’ve had for which song have made the cut and which haven’t.
What is the setlist for Oasis reunion tour?
As of yet, we have no official confirmation over what songs will be included on the highly-anticipated Oasis reunion tour setlist.
However, some eagled-eyed (or eared) fans have been listening into the soundchecks going on at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium ahead of the first show of the tour on Friday. They have already identified some classic hits from the Britpop legends, that may be likely to be on the setlist. The songs so far used during soundcheck include:
- Rock N Roll Star
- Bring It On Down
- Hello
- Fade Away
- Whatever
- The Masterplan
- Slide Away
- Cast No Shadow
- Some Might Say
- Don't Look Back In Anger
- Live Forever
- Roll With It
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Champagne Supernova
- Wonderwall
According to bookies William Hill, Rock ‘N’ Roll Star or Acquiesce are favourites to be the opening song and the first the Gallagher brothers have played together in public for 16 years. Other songs in the odds include Hello, Supersonic, Shakermaker and Morning Glory.
