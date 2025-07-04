Oasis fans have camped out overnight in a bid to be among the first through the doors when the band make their return after 15 years away.

Tonight the Principality Stadium in Cardiff will see the first date of a 41-stop world tour by the Gallagher brothers, who have patched up their differences to reunite after their acrimonious split in 2009.

Gates open at 5pm, but some people were in the queue on Wednesday, sleeping in a tent.

Marco di Maro, 41, a BnB owner from Palermo, Sicily, camped out last night.

He said: “It was horrible sleeping in the tent. I was freezing. Two days ago I was lying on the beach in Sicily, with a Spritz. Now I’m in Cardiff. But their music stayed with me in the bad period of my life, when my father passed away, when I lost my job.

“So to see such a historic event, the trouble is nothing. I do not care about my wallet, or anything. I’m also a guitarist so I would say Noel is my favourite, but Liam is Liam.”

Caroline Schadow, 26, an audio technician from Halle in Germany, had also joined the queue. She said: “I’m trying to get Noel to hire me.

“I brought him a Cherry Ripe chocolate bar because he said it was his favourite on a podcast. But you can only get it from Australia, so I had it imported. To get the tickets, I had to refresh the page for six hours on a work day.

“My supervisor came in and caught me at one point but he just said: ‘What point are you at in the queue?’ It turned out everyone in the office was doing it. Some of my earliest memories are listening to their music because my brother was a huge fan."