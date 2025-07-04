Oasis return after a 16-year hiatus with the band’s reunion tour kicking off in Cardiff.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Britpop legends announced their return to the stage last year, with lucky fans getting their hands on tickets for the sold-out shows. The Oasis Live ‘25 tour will travel across the UK before heading out across the globe.

It will mark the first time famously-feuding brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have shared a stage since they decided to split during an argument backstage at a 2009 show in Paris. The pair have seemingly reconciled giving fans the long-awaited reunion that they have craved for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those heading out to the gig, here’s when you will see the brothers on the stage for the first time in 16 years.

Liam and Noel Gallagher kick off the Oasis reunion tour with two nights at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. | Getty Images

What are the stage times for Oasis Cardiff gig?

The door and stage times have been revealed by the band for both Cardiff gigs on Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5. They are:

Doors open - 5pm

Support act 1: Cast - 6pm

Support act 2: Richard Ashcroft - 7pm

Oasis - 8.15pm

Curfew - 10.30pm

Are there still tickets left for Oasis reunion tour?

You would be lucky to grab any gold-dust tickets for the shows this close to the kick off of the tour, although some fans may have had success. A small batch of production holds were released, giving fans who had previously signed up to the ticket ballot a second chance at seeing their Britpop heroes live.

Oasis fans were told last week: “As the shows are getting closer, Oasis promoters may be able to release a very limited number of additional tickets for sale once final sight lines are check and production is fine tuned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These final production releases will happened over the coming days. If you are an Oasismynet member, keep an eye on your inbox for an email from your regular Oasismynet or Ticketmaster correspondence address,

“Please double check the email is from the correct account before following link or sharing any purchase information.”