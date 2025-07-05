Oasis setlist: What will Britpop legends play on Cardiff night two - what songs have they played so far?
Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher reunited on stage at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Friday night (July 4) for the first time in 16 years. Fans who grabbed the gold-dust tickets were sent wild when the famously feuding brother arrived on stage arm-in-arm.
Lead singer Liam told the almost 75,000-strong crowd: “Hello people, it’s been too long.”
He later thanked fans for their patience in waiting for the return of the Britpop legends, saying ahead of their final song: “Right you beautiful people, this is it. Nice one for putting up with us over the years, we know we’ve been difficult.”
What songs did Oasis play at Cardiff night one?
The full setlist for Oasis at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Friday, July 4 was:
- F***in’ In The Bushes (studio recording)
- Hello
- Acquiesce
- Morning Glory
- Some Might Say
- Bring It On Down
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Fade Away
- Supersonic
- Roll With It
- Talk Tonight
- Half The World Away
- Little By Little
- D’You KNow What I Mean?
- Stand by Me
- Cast No Shadow
- Slide Away
- Whatever
- Live Forever
- Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
Encore
- The Masterplan
- Don’t Look Back In Anger
- Wonderwall
- Champagne Supernova
What will Oasis play in Cardiff night two?
As of yet, we’re not sure whether the Gallagher brothers will stick to the night one setlist for Saturday night’s show or if they’ll switch it up for fans. The list above is definitely subject to change for fans heading to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium for the second night of the Oasis reunion tour.
