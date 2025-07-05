Oasis fans were treated to a collection of the band’s biggest hits at the first live date of the reunion tour.

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher reunited on stage at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Friday night (July 4) for the first time in 16 years. Fans who grabbed the gold-dust tickets were sent wild when the famously feuding brother arrived on stage arm-in-arm.

Lead singer Liam told the almost 75,000-strong crowd: “Hello people, it’s been too long.”

He later thanked fans for their patience in waiting for the return of the Britpop legends, saying ahead of their final song: “Right you beautiful people, this is it. Nice one for putting up with us over the years, we know we’ve been difficult.”

Oasis returned to the stage for night one of the band's reunion tour in Cardiff. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

What songs did Oasis play at Cardiff night one?

The full setlist for Oasis at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Friday, July 4 was:

F***in’ In The Bushes (studio recording)

Hello

Acquiesce

Morning Glory

Some Might Say

Bring It On Down

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Fade Away

Supersonic

Roll With It

Talk Tonight

Half The World Away

Little By Little

D’You KNow What I Mean?

Stand by Me

Cast No Shadow

Slide Away

Whatever

Live Forever

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star

Encore

The Masterplan

Don’t Look Back In Anger

Wonderwall

Champagne Supernova

What will Oasis play in Cardiff night two?

As of yet, we’re not sure whether the Gallagher brothers will stick to the night one setlist for Saturday night’s show or if they’ll switch it up for fans. The list above is definitely subject to change for fans heading to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium for the second night of the Oasis reunion tour.