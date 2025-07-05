Thousands of fans are descending on Cardiff for night two of Oasis’s reunion tour and hoping the weather doesn’t dampen their spirits.

The Britpop icons took to the stage at the Principality Stadium on Friday, July 4, marking the first time Liam and Noel Gallagher have shared a stage since 2009.

Oasis kicked off their reunion by taking to the stage with a performance of Hello, from their second album ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)?’.Liam Gallagher apologised to fans for the long hiatus, saying: “Hello people, it’s been too long.”

Oasis kicked off their reunion tour in Cardiff at Principality Stadium on Friday, July 4. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Towards the end of the show, Liam told the almost 75,000-strong crowd: “Right you beautiful people, this is it. Nice one for putting up with us over the years, we know we’ve been difficult.”

It was seemingly the perfect return to the stage for Oasis, with even more dates on the horizon across the country. With thousands more fans heading in the direction of Principality Stadium on Saturday, July 5 for the band’s second Cardiff date, some may be wondering whether to take an extra waterproof in their bag.

The Met Office has said that there will be light rain throughout the day in Cardiff, with skies turning overcast into the evening. Temperatures will reach a high of 19ºC and a low of 15ºC.

Will the Principality Stadium roof be shut for Oasis?

Despite the dreary weather, Oasis fans will be delighted to find that their night will not be rained on as the Principality Stadium will have its roof shut during the concert.

Fasn were told this information in a fan guide that was distributed to ticketholders by Ticketmaster. The roof of the Welsh national stadium was also closed during the first night of the reunion tour.

The retractable roof is a unique and instantly recognisable feature of Principality Stadium in Cardiff. | Getty Images

The stadium has a retractable roof that means that concert-goers and sports fans can watch events without being affected by any extreme weather dampening their spirits. The retractable roof was installed when the stadium, then known as Millennium Stadium, was built between 1997 and 1999.

The roof has become a main feature of Principality Stadium, and has even been used to enclose Wales’ recent Six Nations matches to create an “intimidating” atmosphere for visiting support. The stadium featuring a retractable roof is only the second if its kind in Europe, meaning that Welsh Oasis fans will be given that bit extra protection from the rain that other cities will miss out on.