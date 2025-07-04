As the great reunion of 2025 is set to commence, what have Oasis fans been binging on streaming services?

The great reunion of 2025 finally has arrived, as Noel and Liam Gallagher take over the Principality Stadium for their first reunion show.

No doubt a sing-a-long will be taking place throughout their set - but what have fans been listening to the most to ahead of the shows?

Here’s what music fans have been consuming plentifully on streaming services ahead of Oasis’ first reunion show in Cardiff later today.

The sound checks have been completed, we know who will be joining Liam and Noel Gallagher during their reunion shows throughout the remainder of the year – all that’s left is for thousands to make the journey to Cardiff later today for one of the biggest reunions in British music history.

As many are packing their bags and making their way to Principality Stadium later today, what could be more fitting than having a range of Oasis songs on your playlist for the drive, or the train journey, ahead of this evening’s historic event – an event that looks to have proven some of the bookmakers wrong...

Ahead of their first reunion show taking place July 4 2025, what have been the most streamed Oasis songs on Spotify and YouTube? | Canva/Getty Images

But what songs on streaming services have elicited the most plays since the band announced they were getting back together? Betfair Casino took a look through both Spotify and YouTube data to pull their list of the top 12 Oasis songs on streaming services today – and while the top spot might come as no surprise, some of the band’s hallowed works from Definitely Maybe and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? surprisingly find themselves lower on the list than anticipated."

The science part (methodology)

The list was compiled by cross-referencing Oasis's greatest songs as selected by The Guardian with the Official Top 20 Biggest Selling Oasis Songs from the Official Charts, with each song receiving an index score ranked from 1 to 50, where 1 denotes the highest position. All data for this ranking was collected on June 30, 2025.

What are the top-rated Oasis songs on streaming services before their Cardiff show?

No surprises that the most streamed song based on the methodology Betfair Casino happens to be the old karaoke and acoustic guitar favourite, Wonderwall, with 2,383,226,332 plays on Spotify and 488,927,580 views on YouTube.

Interestingly, one of the band’s favourite songs to perform live, Live Forever, is only sixth on the list, with a 341,160,435 plays on Spotify and 55,411,383 views on YouTube - despite, for many, the song being one of the group’s signature anthems.

However, when just focusing on Spotify plays alone, the list tells a different story.

The top 13 most streamed Oasis songs on Spotify

All information correct as of writing and specifically only for the streaming platform.

Wonderwall (Spotify Streams: 488,927,580) (Peak Chart Position: 1) Stop Crying Your Heart Out (Spotify Streams: 227,207,801) (Peak Chart Position: 2) Don’t Look Back in Anger (Spotify Streams: 172,067,816) (Peak Chart Position: 1) Champagne Supernova (Spotify Streams: 147,828,364) (Peak Chart Position: 7) Stand By Me (Spotify Streams: 147,330,789) (Peak Chart Position: 2) Whatever (Spotify Streams: 98,813,522) (Peak Chart Position: 3) Supersonic (Spotify Streams: 77,735,148) (Peak Chart Position: 5) Live Forever (Spotify Streams: 55,411,383) (Peak Chart Position: 4) All Around the World (Spotify Streams: 38,416,332) (Peak Chart Position: 1) D'You Know What I Mean? (Spotify Streams: 22,931,578) (Peak Chart Position: 1) Half the World Away (Spotify Streams: 22,857,172) (Peak Chart Position: 6) Roll With It (Spotify Streams: 12,038,730) (Peak Chart Position: 2) Some Might Say (Spotify Streams: 10,257,527) (Peak Chart Position: 1)

Were you surprised to see some of the band’s earlier works so far down the list, or do you think that Be Here Now and Heathen Chemistry are getting the reappraisal they deserve in 2025? Let us know your thoughts ahead of Oasis’ first show in Cardiff later today.