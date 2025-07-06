Oasis have been thrilling fans with their return to the stage - and lead singer Liam Gallagher has even had a chance to put a personal touch on the show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of fans have already enjoyed the first two nights of Oasis’s reunion tour after the Gallagher brothers took to the stage at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Friday and Saturday night. Hundreds of thousands more will be joining them as the famous Britpop legends take their reunion on a tour of the UK, visiting Manchester, London and Edinburgh.

Some fans may have therefore already spotted a special cameo on the big screen during one of the Liam and Noel’s biggest hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oasis perform on stage during the opening night of their Live 25' Tour at Principality Stadium on July 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

During their performance of Roll With it, a dog is featured prominently on the main screen behind the band. And now, the true story of how this cameo came to be has been revealed.

Sanctuary founder and dog lover Niall Harbison took to social media to share with Oasis fans that the dog in question is in fact Buttons, an abandoned pooch that he first came across while building his sanctuary Happy Doggo Land in Thailand.

He told followers on X (formerly Twitter): “Button was a little puppy who walked into our sanctuary in Thailand in the middle of the jungle just as it was getting built. She had been abandoned. She kept coming back daily for food and hoping for company.

“Day after day Buttons came back. I eventually took her in and put her up for adoption.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall revealed that, unbeknownst to him, Liam Gallagher and his partner Debbie Gwyther had in fact been following Buttons’ story. He revealed that the couple got in touch, keen to adopt the adorable pet and the process of getting Buttons to the UK began.

Niall said: “Buttons has grown into a beloved member of the family and landed on her paws. Liam has been a big support of @wearehappydoggo and donated his globe from the last tour to raise funds. I don’t think buttons realizes her dad is a rock star. She just loves her humans.”

He added: “2 years ago she was abandoned as a puppy in Thailand. Buttons set out to make herself a better life by sneaking in to our sanctuary. She certainly did that!!”