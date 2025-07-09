Gen Z's obsession with the 90s and what it reveals about our society

Oasis fans are wearing iconic 90s clothing to concerts.

With the revival of Oasis, bucket hats, iconic romcoms and 90s streetwear fashion, British society seems to be experiencing a wave of 90s cultural nostalgia.

Attempts to rekindle the spirit of the 90s seems to be a way of reinstating the cultural pride that is lacking in modern British society. Particularly among Gen Z, the 90s has been romanticised as a ‘golden era’ that predated the dominance of toxic social media platforms, AI concerns, and political disillusionment plaguing modern Britain. The 90s is celebrated as a period of optimism, known as the ‘Cool Britannia’ era defined by Britpop, Blairite politics, and a growing economy. The Oasis tour has captured this cultural zeitgeist and harks back to the ‘simpler times’ of the 90s.

Music has become a key expression of 90s nostalgia, with Oasis songs dominating the Top 50, including Wonderwall and Live Forever, as well as other bands such as the Goo Goo Dolls’ Iris. 90s band Supergrass are also capitalising upon this cultural shift with their 2025 tour. Even Gen Z, who were not born when Oasis were in their prime, form a dominant group in the audience of their concerts. Noel Gallagher even gave “all the people in their 20s who’ve never seen us before” a shout out in a Cardiff concert.

Images of fans imitating the fashion choices of Liam and Noel Gallagher have been circulating social media. Bucket hats, sunglasses, Adidas t-shirts and parkas are ubiquitous among crowds. Yet it’s not just Oasis fans that are bringing back iconic 90s fashion trends. This year, clothing staples from the 90s have had a surge in popularity among Gen Z, with baggy and wide leg jeans becoming popular, in addition to statement sunglasses, oversized jumpers and baby tees. On TikTok, butterfly clips and zigzag hairbands are going viral, with sets being sold for less than £3 on TikTok shop.

90s movie Clueless starring Alicia Silverstone is getting a sequel TV series

Icons from 90s TV shows and movies are also being celebrated. New audiences among Gen Z are posting social media content ranking Rachel Green outfits from hit TV show ‘Friends’ or recreating Carrie Bradshaw fashion choices from ‘Sex and the City’. Hit comedy movie Clueless is getting a follow up TV series. Gen Z’ers are even posting videos claiming they’re trying to emulate a ‘90s romcom way of life’, featuring visits to the bookshop from ‘Notting Hill’, and romanticising their London living. There seems to be an idealized image of the way people lived in the 90s; visiting thrift stores, listening to the radio and doing outdoor activities.

The surge in popularity of the 90s may seem light-hearted and fun, yet it reveals sense of lacking in our current society. Reminiscence towards trends from 30 years ago implies a lack of innovation and identity. When immersing ourselves in 90s romcoms and nostalgic Britpop shouldn’t we really be questioning why we need this escapism from the present?