Train lines between Harrogate and York are blocked after an incident on the line.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Rail says a vehicle has collided with level crossing barriers, while National Rail says a vehicle has hit a bridge. York rail travellers – including those going to the Great Yorkshire Show – are facing major disruption.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We’re currently dealing with a vehicle on the tracks at Knaresborough station alongside colleagues from British Transport Police. Thankfully, there are no injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train lines between Harrogate and York are blocked after an incident on the line. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“However, there is likely to be disruption for some time while the tracks are cleared. Please avoid the area if you can and plan your journey accordingly.”

Northern Rail says: “Train services are unable to run between Harrogate and York in both directions. Services from Leeds towards York will either terminate at Harrogate or be cancelled.

“Services from York towards Leeds will either start from Harrogate or be cancelled.” This is expected to last until midday. Rail replacement buses have been called in.

It comes on a hugely busy morning as people head to the Great Yorkshire Show at Harrogate. National Rail says you can use your ticket on the following services at no extra cost:

TransPennine Express between Leeds and York

CrossCountry between Leeds and York.