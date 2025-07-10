York to Harrogate train: Travel chaos as all lines blocked as 'vehicle on tracks' - police confirm 'disruption for some time'
Northern Rail says a vehicle has collided with level crossing barriers, while National Rail says a vehicle has hit a bridge. York rail travellers – including those going to the Great Yorkshire Show – are facing major disruption.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We’re currently dealing with a vehicle on the tracks at Knaresborough station alongside colleagues from British Transport Police. Thankfully, there are no injuries.
“However, there is likely to be disruption for some time while the tracks are cleared. Please avoid the area if you can and plan your journey accordingly.”
Northern Rail says: “Train services are unable to run between Harrogate and York in both directions. Services from Leeds towards York will either terminate at Harrogate or be cancelled.
“Services from York towards Leeds will either start from Harrogate or be cancelled.” This is expected to last until midday. Rail replacement buses have been called in.
It comes on a hugely busy morning as people head to the Great Yorkshire Show at Harrogate. National Rail says you can use your ticket on the following services at no extra cost:
- TransPennine Express between Leeds and York
- CrossCountry between Leeds and York.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.