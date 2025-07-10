Hull trains are being affected this morning (Thursday 10 July) due to industrial action.

Several Hull trains have been cancelled this morning due to a strike. It comes after Hull Trains drivers went on strike last month.

Drivers have staged walk outs since March 31 over a sacked driver whose dismissal sparked the industrial action. Union ASLEF, the group behind the months of industrial action at Hull Trains, say their driver member was dismissed after allegedly telling a manager he 'nearly fell asleep' at the controls. They say the driver had a clean safety record but had raised concerns about driver fatigue in response to discussions about long hours.

However, Hull Daily Mail understands the dispute with the firm involves the driver's own failure to report previous incidences of fatigue in line with company safety protocols, and that this had happened on more than one occasion. As a result, the company said they believe the individual posed an unacceptable safety risk.

A spokesman for ASLEF rejected claims in national newspapers that the driver had fallen asleep while in charge of a 125mph high speed train between Hull and London. He said it was 'impossible' as the safety switch known as the 'dead man's handle' would have activated and stopped the train automatically.

ASLEF announced a 56-day strike after the driver was sacked, although only around a fifth of services have been cancelled by the walkout. Mick Whelan, ASLEF’s general secretary, said: "The company seems to think that we’re going to give up and go away. And the company is wrong. That’s not what we will do. Because the company is clearly in the wrong.

Unions involved in long-running disputes have to reballot their members every six months to see if they want to continue taking action. The Hull Trains drivers will vote in the coming weeks on whether to carry on taking industrial action. A yes vote would mean strikes could be held into early 2026 unless the dispute is resolved.

The following services are cancelled today:

The 07:27 #LondonKingsCross to #Hull due 09:58 will be cancelled.

The 12:33 Hull to London Kings Cross due 15:05 will be cancelled.

The 13:48 London Kings Cross to Hull due 16:25 will be cancelled.

The 17:08 Hull to London Kings Cross due 19:44 will be cancelled.

The 19:10 Hull to London Kings Cross due 21:47 will be cancelled.

Hull Trains said it “apologises for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation to your service today.” It adds: “All Passengers are advised to travel on 1H02 (09:48 London Kings Cross to Hull).

“Alternatively, we advise customers to purchase an alternative ticket and claim the difference in price between this and your original ticket (which you can claim from your original ticket retailer) back through our customer service team. In addition, where your journey is 30 minutes or more later arriving into your destination we will pay the appropriate Delay Repay compensation to you based on your original ticket price.”

To claim the difference in price on your ticket and any applicable Delay Repay compensation passengers can use the firm’s Webform - https://railhelp.co.uk/hulltrains/general-enquiry/policy-and-products/customer-relations or email [email protected] with full images of all your tickets. Hull Trains adds: “We're sorry if these issues have delayed you today, just to remind you all that you can claim 'Delay Repay' if your journey has been affected.”