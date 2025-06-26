Train passengers are being warned for major disruption as train derails

Passengers are being warned of “major disruption” across huge areas of the country this evening after a train derailed near Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multiple lines have closed and other trains have been delayed after the “low speed derailment” happened in the Bletchley area in Buckinghamshire at around midday.

The London Northwestern Railway train had no passengers on board.

The train remained upright and no injuries were reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the train provider has warned that trains running through the Milton Keynes Central station might be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised, warning that the disruption was expected to last until the end of the day.

Affected routes include the Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Birmingham New Street; Stoke-on-Trent; Wolverhampton; Manchester Piccadilly; Chester; Wrexham General; Crewe; Holyhead; Liverpool Lime Street; Preston; Blackpool North; Glasgow Central or Edinburgh, and the London Northwestern Railway between London Euston and Milton Keynes Central; Northampton; Birmingham New Street or Crewe.

A spokesperson from London Northwestern Railway said: “Services on the West Coast Main Line are subject to delays and cancellations this afternoon.

“This is due to a low-speed derailment of a non-passenger train in the Bletchley area which happened at approximately 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working closely with Network Rail to resolve the disruption as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, ticket acceptance is available, and further updates will be shared via our social media channels and website.

“Any passengers delayed by 15 minutes or more as a result of the disruption are entitled to compensation against the cost of their ticket under the Delay Repay scheme.”