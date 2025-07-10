Crowds of passengers have been forced off trains as a London Underground station has been evacuated.

Clapham Common Underground station has been evacuated this morning (Thursday 10 July) due to a “fire alert”. Transport for London (TfL) said: “Clapham Common station. This station is closed whilst we respond to a fire alert.”

Videos and pictures posted on X show crowds of people being herded out of the station at around 10am. TfL added: “Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

One user on X said that “fire trucks just arrived”. There are now severe delays along the whole Northern line, as well as a suspension of trains between Clapham Common and Morden.

Elsewhere on the Tube, the Piccadilly line is suspended between Acton Town and Uxbridge, while the Victoria line is facing severe delays due to a separate fire alert at Stockwell. It's not known when the incident at Clapham Common will be resolved or how severe the situation is.

If you need to be somewhere and this has disrupted your journey, TfL has you covered. You can use their route re-planner, found here.