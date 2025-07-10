There are severe delays on two London Tube lines this morning (Thursday 10 July) causing travel chaos.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are severe delays on the Victoria line due to an earlier fire alert. Transport for London (TfL) said: “Severe delays due to an earlier fire alert at Stockwell. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Weaver Line, Suffragette Line, Great Northern, South Western Railway and Southeastern.”

According to @tootingnewsie on X Clapham Common was evacuated at 10am today. The post included a picture of a packed Tube platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TfL also confirmed that there are severe delays on the Northern line. It says: “No service between Kennington and Morden and SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line while we fix a signal failure at Clapham South. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, London Trams, Southeastern, Thameslink and South Western Railway.”

The Piccadilly line is also party suspended this morning. TfL adds: “No service between Acton Town and Uxbridge while we fix a signal failure at North Ealing. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.”