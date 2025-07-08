Tube disruptions today: Severe delays on District line, Hammersmith & City and Central - with minor disruptions on Jubilee, Bakerloo and Circle

Those travelling around London today (Tuesday 8 July) will face travel chaos as there are delays and disruptions to multiple Tube lines.

There are currently severe delays on the District line, according to Transport for London (TfL). It says: “No service between Whitechapel and West Ham and SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line while emergency services deal with a casualty on the track.

“Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, C2C, South Western Railway, Mildmay line, Elizabeth line and DLR.” There are also severe delays on the Central line as a faulty train is being fixed at Bond Street. Tickets are being accepted London Buses, Elizabeth line and Greater Anglia.

Likewise there are also severe delays on Hammersmith & City line. TfL says: “No service between Liverpool Street and Barking and SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line while emergency services deal with casualty on the track. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses and C2C.”

There are minor delays on the Bakerloo line due to train cancellations and minor delays on the Circle line due to the casualty on the track. The Jubilee line is also suffering minor delays “due to a shortage of trains”, TfL adds.

