District Line: Latest TfL update as 'severe delays' on entire Tube line due to 'points failure' at Tower Hill - 'minor delays' on Bakerloo Line

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
Transport for London (TfL) has announced that there are “severe delays” on the District Line this morning (Thursday 3 July).

TfL says there are severe delays on the entire District Line due to a “points failure”. It says on its website: “All day, there will be no service between Tower Hill and Whitechapel and SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line due to a points failure at Tower Hill.

“Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, South Western Railway and C2C.” Meanwhile there are also “minor delays” on the Bakerloo Line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

TfL says: “Bakerloo Line: Minor delays due to train cancellations”. Travellers are advised to keep up to date with the TfL website throughout the day as there may be changes to services.

One angry commuter wrote on X this morning: “A new day, same severe delays on the District line.” Another added: “@TfL you really need to sort out all the issues you are having this week on the District Line, its a total joke. How can there still be points fault at Tower Hill since yesterday afternoon”.

A third said: “Fourth day on the trot there has been issues with district line... useless”.

Related topics:District lineTfLBakerloo line

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice