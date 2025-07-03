Transport for London (TfL) has announced that there are “severe delays” on the District Line this morning (Thursday 3 July).

TfL says there are severe delays on the entire District Line due to a “points failure”. It says on its website: “All day, there will be no service between Tower Hill and Whitechapel and SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line due to a points failure at Tower Hill.

“Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, South Western Railway and C2C.” Meanwhile there are also “minor delays” on the Bakerloo Line.

TfL says: “Bakerloo Line: Minor delays due to train cancellations”. Travellers are advised to keep up to date with the TfL website throughout the day as there may be changes to services.

One angry commuter wrote on X this morning: “A new day, same severe delays on the District line.” Another added: “@TfL you really need to sort out all the issues you are having this week on the District Line, its a total joke. How can there still be points fault at Tower Hill since yesterday afternoon”.

A third said: “Fourth day on the trot there has been issues with district line... useless”.