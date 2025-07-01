District Line: Severe delays on entire Tube line - as Circle line suspended due to 'fire alert' at South Kensington
The entire Circle line is currently suspended due to a 'fire alert' at South Kensington, TfL says. The District line is part suspended this morning between Embankment and Earl's Court. This is also as a result of the South Kensington 'fire alert'. Tickets will be accepted on London Buses via any reasonable route.
A fire alert at South Kensington is causing disruption on the Tube this morning, according to Transport for London. A status alert from TfL says: “No service while we respond to a fire alert at South Kensington.”
There are severe delays across the rest of the line. The 'fire alert' has also disrupted the Hammersmith and City line with severe delays across the whole line. It is part suspended between Barking and Liverpool Street. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, C2C and DLR services via reasonable routes.
For the District Line TfL says: “No service between Embankment and Earls Court while we respond to a fire alert at South Kensington. Tickets will be accepted on London Buses via any reasonable route. SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, C2C, DLR, Mildmay Line, Elizabeth Line and Southwestern Railway services via reasonable routes.”
For Circle Line it adds: “No service while we respond to a fire alert at South Kensington.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.