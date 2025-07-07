Seventy firefighters are tackling a huge blaze on a well-known street in London.

Some 70 firefighters have been called to a south London fire as a large plume of smoke could be seen billowing over a shopping street. Ten fire engines are also attending the blaze on Electric Avenue, Brixton.

The fire appears to have started in a storage area behind the busy shopping street. Brixton tube station was temporarily closed on Monday morning as a result of the fire.

Metropolitan police officers were at the scene, preventing people from accessing the street with a line of police tape while the London Fire Brigade worked. Firefighters could be seen heading in and out of several shops on Electric Avenue, trying to access a back area where the fire started.

London Fire Brigade said road closures are currently in place in the area and have asked people to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke travel.