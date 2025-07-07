Brixton fire: 70 firefighters tackling huge blaze on well-known Electric Avenue in London - behind busy shopping street
Some 70 firefighters have been called to a south London fire as a large plume of smoke could be seen billowing over a shopping street. Ten fire engines are also attending the blaze on Electric Avenue, Brixton.
The fire appears to have started in a storage area behind the busy shopping street. Brixton tube station was temporarily closed on Monday morning as a result of the fire.
Metropolitan police officers were at the scene, preventing people from accessing the street with a line of police tape while the London Fire Brigade worked. Firefighters could be seen heading in and out of several shops on Electric Avenue, trying to access a back area where the fire started.
London Fire Brigade said road closures are currently in place in the area and have asked people to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke travel.
