Several people are reportedly injured after an explosion in the popular European city Rome.

Images from the scene show an enormous orange fireball in the sky, and videos show a huge plume of dark grey smoke billowing over buildings in Rome. Several people have been injured and residents have been forced to flee after an explosion at a petrol station this morning.

Eight police officers and one firefighter were reportedly injured in the explosion, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. Fire crews continue to work to put out the blaze.

Some residents told Corriere that “pieces of glass and iron were flying” in the explosion, which rocked nearby buildings. The explosion occurred near via de Gordiani 32 in the district of Prenestino, in Rome’s southeast.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni has spoken to the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri about the incident, Corriere reports. A fire broke out at first, followed by two explosions in quick succession around 8.18am local time, according to local media. The second blast was the biggest.

There is a nursery and sports club nearby, and police are continuing to check the area for further damage. Italy’s fire service said 10 crews were on the scene working to douse the flames.