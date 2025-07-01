France and the rest of Europe remains in the grip of the first major heatwave this summer.

Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 40C in Paris today and the popular European city has been placed on red alert. The heatwave – defined as consecutive days of very high temperature – is expected to intensify on Tuesday and more than 1,300 schools were expected to be partially or fully closed, the French education ministry said.

Sixteen of France’s mainland departments, including the Paris area, are on red alert. Another 68 are on orange, the second highest level, as the country battled to protect itself from the worst affects of the heatwave.

Trains between France and Italy have also been suspended “for several days at least” after violent storms and mudslides caused by the extreme heat, SNCF, the French state-owned rail company, said. Visitors to the Eiffel Tower without tickets were told to postpone their visits, and the summit of the city’s landmark was closed until Thursday.

France and the rest of Europe remains in the grip of the first major heatwave this summer. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Residents have been advised to work from home if possible and avoid driving. Tourists visiting the lower floors of the Eiffel Tower were warned to protect themselves from the sun and stay hydrated.

Meteo-France warned of the heightened risk of wildfires due to the drought-stricken soil, compounded by a lack of rain in June and the recent surge in temperature. Climate experts warn that future summers are likely to be hotter than any recorded to date. By 2100, France could be up to 4C warmer, with temperatures exceeding 40C expected every year and extreme heat spikes potentially reaching 50C.