A huge fire has erupted in Blackpool at a commercial unit.

Eight crews and an aerial ladder platform were called to the industrial estate on Hoo Hill Lane shortly after 6am this morning (July 7). Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say they are using jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire involving carpets.

People living and working nearby are being asked to keep doors and windows closed if they see or smell smoke and to avoid the area. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 06:11 on 7 July 2025, eight fire engines and an aerial ladder platform attended a commercial building fire on Hoo Hill Lane, Blackpool.

“Firefighters used two jets and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire involving carpets. Crews remain in attendance.

“Please keep your windows and doors shut if you can see or smell smoke and keep away from the area. The drone is in use, so please do not fly any drones nearby as they may obstruct emergency operations.”