A huge power outage has hit Prague and other parts of the Czech Republic causing chaos.

The power outage in the Czech Republic is affecting six main regions. Prague, Central Bohemia, Liberec, Ústí nad Labem, Hradec Kralove and Šumperk have all been affected today.

Some of the outlying regions are reporting their power being restored, and users on X are now reporting that the power is back on in Prague. Prague firefighters spokesman Miroslav Řezáč said "dozens" of people had become trapped.

There were also problems with ATMs in the capital. Authorities did not yet know what had caused the cuts.

The National Center for Combating Terrorism, Extremism and Cybercrime in the Czech Republic says it currently has no information that the power outage is the result of a cyber or terrorist attack. The Czech Police also posted on X the same message. It read: "NCTEKK [National Center for Combating Terrorism, Extremism and Cybercrime] has no information at this time that this is a cyber/terrorist attack.”

People are currently unable to access cash, however ATMs the Czech Banking Association has confirmed mobile and internet banking has been unaffected by the power outage. Spokesman Radek Šalša has said that their data centre sites, which run their online banking and mobile apps, have back up generators. Branches of banks however are likely to be closed across the region.