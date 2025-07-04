The power outage in the Czech Republic is affecting six main regions.

Prague, Central Bohemia, Liberec, Ústí nad Labem, Hradec Kralove and Šumperk have all been affected today. Users on X are now saying that power has been restored in Prague.

One said: “In Prague. Power just came on maybe 2 minutes ago”. Another added: “Power now back on in my part of Prague. The strange thing is it went down exactly at 12:00”.

The blackout began shortly after noon, centered on a failure at the ČEPS substation in Chodov, which knocked out power to the eastern and southern districts—areas like the city centre, Spořilov, Jižní Město, Žižkov, Vysočany, Horní Měcholupy, and Letňany. Public transport is resuming but is still facing disruptions.

The metro was halted entirely at midday. Lines A and C recovered within about 15 minutes, and line B returned roughly 30 minutes later.

Tram services on the right bank of the Vltava remain partially down, with only limited routes operational. Services on the left bank are largely unaffected.

Despite people being unable to access cash from ATMs the Czech Banking Association has confirmed mobile and internet banking has been unaffected by the power outage. Spokesman Radek Šalša has said that their data centre sites, which run their online banking and mobile apps, have back up generators. Branches of banks however are likely to be closed across the region.