Is Prague Airport open? Latest updates on Václav Havel Airport as power outage hits European city and other parts of Czech Republic
Prague's metro transport service has stopped and there are reports of people trapped in elevators as police and emergency teams work to help those in need. The power outage in the Czech Republic is affecting six main regions.
Prague, Central Bohemia, Liberec, Ústí nad Labem, Hradec Kralove and Šumperk have all been affected today. Some of the outlying regions are reporting their power being restored, but the captial Prague and many other areas are still without mains power.
The main international airport in Prague - Václav Havel Airport - is reportedly not affected by the power outage. The Czech Republic's Minister of Transport Martin Kupka posted on social media to ask passengers to remain calm.
He said: "I ask all passengers for their understanding and patience. Energy workers are working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.
"Prague Airport was not affected by the power outage. Highway tunnels also remain in operation."
Prime Minister Petr Fiala has given a very short comment about the crisis hitting his captial city. He said: "We are investigating the causes and solving the problem." Currently Prague’s main airport is operating as normal.
