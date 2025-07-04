A power outage has hit the popular European city Prague - and other parts of the Czech Republic.

The power outage has shut down the metro and left people trapped in lifts, according to emergency services. Prague firefighters spokesman Miroslav Řezáč said "dozens" of people had become trapped.

There were also problems with ATMs in the capital. Authorities did not yet know what had caused the cuts.

The power outage in the Czech Republic is affecting six main regions. Prague, Central Bohemia, Liberec, Ústí nad Labem, Hradec Kralove and Šumperk have all been affected today.

Some of the outlying regions are reporting their power being restored, but the captial Prague and many other areas are still without mains power.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala has urged people affected by the power outage in Prague to remain patient. He posted on social media site X to say: "We are facing an extraordinary and unpleasant situation and everyone is working intensively to restore electricity supplies.

"That is the priority now. We thank everyone for their patience."

The main international airport in Prague - Václav Havel Airport - is reportedly not affected by the power outage. The Czech Republic's Minister of Transport Martin Kupka posted on social media to ask passengers to remain calm.