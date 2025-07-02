A major airport in Australia has cancelled flights due to a ‘bomb cyclone’.

Sydney has been battered by a severe weather system for a second consecutive day which has led to dozens of flight cancellations, brought down trees, and cut power to thousands of homes. Just after noon, the arrivals and departures for Syndey Airport showed 62 domestic departures, 69 domestic arrivals, six international departures and three international arrivals had been axed.

Airlines affected include Qantas Airways and Virgin Australia. Some international services are also facing delays. Ground transport has also been severely impacted, with Sydney's train services disrupted and authorities urging residents to avoid non-essential travel.

Sydney Airport is operating on its parallel North-South runways but Airservices Australia is not allowing the East-West runway to operate. A Sydney Airport spokesperson said: “The ongoing severe weather means there may be impacts to flight schedules today, including cancellations and delays, and we recommend passengers check their airline regarding the status of their flight. Sydney Airport is working closely with airlines and Airservices Australia to manage the impact of these challenging conditions and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

New South Wales state Emergency Services Chief Superintendent Dallas Burnes told ABC News: "Be really careful. It's really wild out there, if you can delay travel, please do so”.

A coastal low-pressure system, described by meteorologists as a "bomb cyclone", smashed Australia's southeast coast overnight with wind gusts of more than 100 kph (62 mph), uprooting trees and damaging power lines. Roughly one month's worth of rain fell over six hours in some regions.

The weather phenomenon forms quickly and causes air pressure to drop significantly within a short period of time. More than 35,000 properties are without power in New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, after the storm overnight, outage data showed.

What have airlines said?

Jetstar said that if a service is cancelled due to the severe weather conditions, affected customers will be given options of an alternative flight, a free move up to five days, or a flight credit voucher. Customers who are booked but no longer wish to travel to or from Sydney and Newcastle on Wednesday or Thursday also have the options of a free move up to five days or a flight credit voucher.

Qantas passengers can rebook on another Qantas or Jetstar flight within four days of the original booking or if a suitable alternative option is not available they are entitled to a refund. The national carrier said it was continuing to monitor the conditions and was working to re-accommodate impacted customers as quickly as possible.

Virgin Australia said its meteorologists were also monitoring the weather system in Sydney closely and the airline was “working hard to re-accommodate impacted guests”. “We encourage all guests travelling today and tomorrow to keep an eye on the status of their flight via our website or app prior to travel for the latest information,” a Virgin Australia spokesperson said.