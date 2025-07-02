The USO union has warned that it does not rule out calling an indefinite easyJet cabin crew strike in Spain from next August.

The union warned there will be another strike, affecting easyJet flights to and from Spain, if the airline “does not demonstrate a real willingness to negotiate”. It comes after easyJet cabin crew workers in Spain went on strike for three days in June.

On this first day of the three days of strike action, easyJet cancelled some 60 flights. The strike was called to demand equal pay with other company employees in Europe.

The second day of the strike by cabin crew at easyJet resulted in 62 flights being cancelled at Palma, Barcelona, Malaga and Alicante airports. Departures and arrivals from Palma Airport were the most affected with 26 cancellations to and from Geneva, Zurich, Berlin, London, Gatwick, Lyon, Milan-Malpensa, Athens, Porto, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Naples, Basel and Prague.

Pier Luigi Copello, general secretary of USO at easyJet, said: “Spanish easyJet cabin crew earn the lowest wages in Europe. While our basic salary is £14,067 per year, our European colleagues earn between 29% more, in the case of Portugal, and more than 200% more, in the case of Switzerland.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience this strike may cause to passengers”. Despite the threat from the union of a future strike, easyJet confirmed to NationalWorld that there is currently no strike action planned and the airline continues to engage with its Spanish unions on a regular basis.